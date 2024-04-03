Almeria 10k Race 2024

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:57
The 10k race around the port of Almeria
Credit: Puerto de Almeria 10k
Puerto de Almeria
Almeria
Andalucia
España
The Port of Almería is gearing up for the sixteenth edition of its 10-kilometre race, set to take place on Sunday, April 7.
Registration closes on April 5, and interested participants can sign up through the race’s website, www.10kmpuertodealmeria.com.
Organised by the Aqueatacamos sports club and sponsored by the Port Authority of Almería, the race sees the port facilities transformed into a track.
The race kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and concludes at 12:00 p.m., and takes about one and a half hours, although the current circuit record stands at 30 minutes and 41 seconds, set by athlete Rachid Bouazza in 2011.
The 10-kilometre circuit, entirely on asphalt, features iconic landmarks like the lighthouse. Starting and finishing lines are at the Levante Pier in the Port of Almería.
Participants compete in five categories for both men and women: senior (up to 35 years), veterans ‘A’ (35 years and older), veterans ‘B’ (45 years and older), veterans ‘C’ (55 years and older), and veterans ‘D’ (60 years and older). Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category, along with an overall winner.
Registered participants can collect their bibs on the day of the race at the Levante Pier between 8:30 and 10:15 a.m.
