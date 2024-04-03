Blue waves light up Mediterranean shores

By Catherine McGeer •
Nature's Light Show
Image: Shutterstock/ RugliG
RESIDENTS along the shores of Rincón de la Victoria and Torre de Benagalbón have been treated to a mesmerising sight recently: the breaking waves transition from white to electric blue for fleeting moments. While this might seem like magic, it’s actually the work of Noctiluca scintillans, the same type of zooplankton responsible for the famous red and green tides on the coast.
This curious manifestation, however, comes with a cautionary note. According to Juan Antonio López, president of the Mediterranean Sea Aula del Mar Foundation (FAMM), such occurrences are often triggered by a ‘chemical imbalance caused by discharges that may not necessarily be toxic.’ It’s simply a biochemical reaction, possibly exacerbated this time by rising sea temperatures.
But is it harmful? ‘By itself, it’s not toxic,’ explains López, ‘but it can become so if it consumes other dinoflagellates or diatoms containing toxic elements.’ Nevertheless, there’s no need for alarm as they eventually fade away and are recycled within the environment.
This phenomenon, although common in Galician coasts and many other parts of the world is not as common on the Mediterranean coast and so has drawn many onlookers hoping to capture this phenomenon.
