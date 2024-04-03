Redundancies, coincidence and cheek

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 03 Apr 2024 • 15:14

Easter bank holiday, Alcudia. Credit: Annie Christmas

A weekly roundup of extra stories from the news in Mallorca, this time with traffic news, deaths and Easter resurrections

Here is the news in brief:

Jet2 Redundancies

Around a thousand Jet2 workers are facing redundancy in Spain. Affected destinations include Palma, Alicante, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura. Union negotiations are starting soon, with job losses expected for around 35% of 996 employees contacted.

Unlucky coincidence

TWO men died on Friday, 23 March, less than 12 hours apart.

In Magaluf, a man in his 70s fell from a three-story building at 8 am. An 82-year-old man later fell from a second floor in Son Servera.

Bus lane chaos

THE General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has proposed time slots for bus lane use on the Ma-19 in Palma. The Council of Mallorca Minister for Territory, Mobility and Infrastructure says the proposed system “creates confusion and chaos”.

Cheeky fans

A FATHER and son with relatives in Mallorca were spotted buying tickets for the cup final in Seville between Atletico Madrid and Mallorca on April 6, evading restrictions. Tickets were reserved for club members at the time.

Easter encounter

ON Easter Sunday the traditional ‘reencounter’ between the resurrected Jesus and his mother Mary took place at Palma cathedral, enacted with the help of historic large wooden figures. The Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, presided over the mass.

K-pop at the castle

DURING ‘Angel Sunday’ at the Castell de Bellver, organised by the Neighbour’s federation of Palma, giants danced and mediaeval toys were displayed by the Milites Maioricarum group. Extra buses were scheduled and there was a K-pop concert.

THERE may still time to register for the Magaluf Half Marathon, to be held on April 20, or to volunteer for the support team: calviadeportes.com/en/evento/half-marathon-magaluf-2024/