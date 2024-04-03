Snake freed in Rincón de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 20:20
Firefighters to the Rescue
Image: Shutterstock/ Wirestock Creators
FIREFIGHTERS from the Provincial Consortium of Malaga freed a snake trapped in the patio of a house in Rincón de la Victoria. The call came reporting the serpent’s presence on Calle Lancelot. The Rincón de la Victoria team successfully captured and released the snake into the wild, as confirmed by the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters.
This incident highlights the importance of wildlife cohabitation in urban areas and the role of emergency services in handling such situations. While snakes can evoke fear, they play a vital role in ecosystems and should be safely relocated rather than harmed. The prompt response from firefighters ensured a peaceful resolution, safeguarding both residents and wildlife alike.
