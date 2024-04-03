Three women rescued in Montgo

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 20:10
Montgo mountain in Denia
Credit: Martin_vmorris, Flickr
A team of firefighters rescued three women hikers unable to make their way back from Denia´s Montgo mountain.
On April 3, at 5:52pm the local firefighters received a notice from three women trapped in the Montgo mountain and immediately began their search.
One of the women, 23 years old, injured her foot in an accident while hiking and couldn’t make her way back.
An Alpha 1 helicopter was called to the scene but could not intervene due to the strong wind. The mountain rescue group of the Alicante Fire Consortium and a rescue van assisted the Marina Alta firefighters as they efficiently brought the three hikers back to safety.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
