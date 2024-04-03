World Autism Day march in Huercal-Overa

By Julian Phillips • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 13:45

Huercal-Overa Town Council recently took part in a march to mark World Autism Awareness Day, organised alongside ASTEA Autismo Almería.

This association supports families of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and aims to enhance their children’s lives by advocating for them. World Autism Awareness Day, established by the United Nations on April 2, aims to raise awareness about ASD and promote the rights of individuals with autism and their families.

The Mayor marched alongside students

Mayor Domingo Fernandez and several councillors, including María Jose Viudez, Juani Egea, Ana Martinez, Andrés Sánchez, and Jose Manuel Viseras, joined the march alongside students from local schools.

Starting from CEIP Virgen del Río, the march proceeded along Guillermo Reyna Avenue, culminating at Huercal-Overa Town Hall where a manifesto was read aloud. ASTEA President Monica Lopez emphasised the importance of acknowledging autism, noting its prevalence in society. She highlighted the valuable contributions individuals with autism make and the challenges they face due to societal barriers.

Mayor Domingo Fernández commended ASTEA’s impactful work and encouraged residents to attend the Autism Gala on April 26 at Villa de Huercal Theater. He praised ASTEA as an exemplar of societal inclusion and pledged the council’s continued support.