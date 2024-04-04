Almeria station demolition

By Julian Phillips • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 21:01

Preparation for the new station at Almeria Credit: Karolina Lewandowska

The Government Sub delegate in Almeria, Jose Maria Martin, said that the second phase of works to integrate the train tracks passing through the capital is progressing swiftly. He is confident in the progress of the works, especially with the demolition of the intermodal station once the temporary bus station is operational, expectedly starting in June.

Adif’s forecasts for the progress of the underground works also include demolishing the La Goleta underpass. However, this requires analysing the progress of work to restore affected services and building the tunnel for the High-Speed Train until it exits at Avenida del Mediterraneo.

Temporary bus station

The temporary bus station will operate in the space cleared behind the old train station. Work is still underway to prepare the area by building platforms and service booths.

The historic station itself will serve passengers who choose the train for arrival and departure, connecting to shuttle services to the Huercal-Viator station.

Martin expressed “absolute confidence” in the central government’s commitment to improving rail communications in Almería with the arrival of the AVE in 2026. He highlighted two tender announcements for supplies for these works, totalling over six million euros, recently published in the BOE.

“The works are progressing at a very good pace,” said Martin regarding the construction of the temporary station, which will be accessed via a new road connecting Plaza Manuel Fraga with La Marina Street.