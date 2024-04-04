Always fresh, Besiki Sushi

By Annette Christmas • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 10:38

Besiki Sushi restaurant. Credit: Achiko Tzavachisvili

Owner Achiko Tzavachisvili who runs the Besiki Sushi restaurant has lived in Mallorca for two decades.

He comes from the Greek population of Georgia, on the Eastern end of the Black Sea, and is a bit of a foodie.

One thing Achiko misses from home is the food. Deciding to indulge in another favourite culinary direction, he opened Besiki Sushi in October 2021.

British regulars

The popular Japanese restaurant in the Palmanova district has many regular local British and international customers.

The emphasis is on speciality home cooking made from fresh ingredients, just like Achiko’s favourite dishes back home. What really sets the restaurant apart is that everything is made from scratch when the dish is ordered.

The setting is sophisticated and everyone who visits agrees that Besiki Sushi has a very welcoming atmosphere, where visitors feel at home. Achiko prides himself on having a very close relationship with customers, a large proportion of whom are regulars, and staff strive to do their best for them every single day.

Top menu

The menu includes a fresh take on everything you would expect of a sushi restaurant, including traditional starters or side dishes such as wakame and edamame, sea bream ceviche, and mango and prawn salad with sweet chili sauce. There are also spring rolls and seaweed rolls, including vegetarian options, Gunkan, nigiri Maki and temaki, and miso soups. The tempura options include whole soft-shell crab that are out of this world.

The price-quality ratio is outstanding, with combinations of 30 pieces available for € 28 and other combinations available, such as 15 pieces.

Naturally, Besiki Sushi also provides an efficient takeaway service.

5-star rated restaurant in Palmanova

One new customer commented online that it is a ‘fabulous sushi restaurant, one of the best we have been to!’ They apparently enjoyed the food so much that they went to the restaurant twice during their week’s holiday.

Thomas W. comments that after he and his companions had a few drinks at the venue, they were so impressed by the warm welcome that they booked a table for the next evening. His enthusiastic review continues: ‘… the food was by FAR the best Japanese sushi I have had outside Soho or Kensington (DoZo Restaurants). If you are in PalmaNova and are lucky enough that to get a table then this is a must try restaurant, guys!!!!’

Besiki Sushi is also a team player as a sports sponsor.

To avoid confusion, it is worth mentioning that there is another restaurant that goes by the same name in the centre of Palma, but it is no longer directly connected to the Palmanova Besiki Sushi: the staff believed in it so much that they took it over from Achiko when the opportunity arose.

Besiki Sushi is at 4, Avenida de la Platja, in Palmanova. To make a reservation or order takeaway, phone 871 052 191