Easy jet expands at Malaga

Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 10:13
Easyjet at Malaga
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Rob Hodgkins
British low-cost airline EasyJet will have more than 1.9 million seats for summer 2024, which represents an increase of 7.6 per cent over the same period the previous year.
The company continues with its strategy of sustained growth in Malaga, a city from which it has increased its range of destinations from 15 to 19, with the incorporation of Athens (Greece), Nice (France) and Birmingham (United Kingdom). The routes will offer three flights a week starting on June 1, 2 and 3, respectively, according to a statement.
EasyJet has transported more than 40 million passengers with the Costa del Sol as origin or destination since 1999, when it began its operations at the airport. General manager of the airline in southern Europe, Javier Gándara, said they will be continuing to offer, “affordable and convenient connections to attractive destinations for both tourism and business trips and also to make Malaga an essential destination for Europe”.
He also said that his commitment to Malaga “goes beyond travel”, and announced that this year the company will support the celebration of Pride 2024 in Torremolinos to “continue building a more inclusive city”.
