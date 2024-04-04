Gastronomy and culture in Casares

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 12:30

Casares gastronomic and cultural fair Photo: Casares Town Hall

The 8th ‘Degusta Casares Gastronomic and Cultural Fair’ has been announced. The fair will take place on Saturday April 20 and Sunday April 21, each participating restaurant or bar must prepare a tapa specifically for the competition and the alleyways and houses of the town will be decorated.

The Tapas Competition is open to all catering establishments in Casares. Those interested in taking part have until April 17 to register at the tourist office in Calle La Fuente, email turismo@casares.es or call 952 895 521.

Each participating restaurant or bar must prepare a tapa specifically for the competition. The competition organisers must be informed of the name of the tapa before the start of the 8th Gastronomic Fair, which will take place on April 20 and 21.

The participating restaurants and bars must have the name and photo of the tapa they are competing with posted in a visible place, using a personalised poster supplied by the organisers.

Natural ingredients and local products must be used in the preparation of the tapa. The jury will be made up of all the people who come to taste the registered tapas, who will be able to cast their vote anonymously by means of a ballot paper in a ballot box located at the information point of the gastronomic fair.

Streets and homes decorated

As every year, coinciding with the Degusta Casares Gastronomic Fair, the Casares Town Hall together with CIT is organising the Façades and Alleys Competition in which those people who live in the historic centre of Casares and who have decorated the entrances to their homes with natural seasonal plants in flowerbeds and pots, as well as keeping them well cared for throughout the year, can take part.

Two prizes have been established for this edition, for the best alley, with a cash prize of €100, and the best façade, with a cash prize of €50. As with the tapas competition, the jury will be made up of all the people who come to see the façades and alleyways registered and who will cast their vote.