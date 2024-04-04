Love blossoms: Easter procession proposal

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Cartagena's Easter Procession Image: Cartagena Town Hall

DURING the Easter processions in Cartagena, a touching moment unfolded as Lázaro, a participant carrying the image of the Resurrected Christ, surprised his partner Noelia, who was also part of the procession, by proposing to her.

Unexpected Love in the Procession

In a break from the solemn atmosphere, Lázaro took the opportunity to declare his love and ask for Noelia’s hand in marriage. The spontaneous proposal added a heartwarming touch to the proceedings.

Weather Challenges Amid Easter Celebrations

Despite some disruptions caused by the weather with yellow warnings issued for high wind and rain, Cartagena’s Easter celebrations carried on. Even though a few events were cancelled, the spirit of the occasion remained strong, drawing crowds eager to witness the traditional displays of devotion.

The Joy of Easter: Lázaro’s Proposal

The Easter processions in Cartagena are a cherished tradition, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike for their blend of reverence and spectacle. As the city bids farewell to another Easter season, the engagement of Lázaro and Noelia serves as a reminder of the joy and love that can be found in unexpected places.

