Malaga walks for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 15:19

Charity walk in Malaga Photo: Facebook / Caminata Solidaria de Málaga

The 16th Charity Walk, organised by Malaga City Council, will be held on Sunday April 14 from 11am, with a route of around two kilometres starting and finishing at the Eduardo Ocón municipal auditorium on Paseo del Parque and passing through Malaga’s historic centre.

This year the proceeds will be donated to the ‘Tierra de Hombres‘ foundation, which is dedicated to helping families affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts.

Tickets to support this solidarity initiative cost just €2 and can be purchased in the sports section of El Corte Inglés (both in the Avenida de Andalucía and Bahía Málaga shops), Copyrap (Calle Buenaventura, 6) and in the Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda (formerly Tabacalera). On the day of the walk, tickets will also be available for purchase from 9am in the Eduardo Ocón Auditorium.

For the purchase of each ticket, a T-shirt will be given out, which can be collected on the day of the event before the start of the walk, as well as a return Metro ticket for use on the day of the walk. There is also the possibility of collaborating with the ‘Tierra de Hombres’ foundation by buying tickets, even if you are unable to attend the walk.