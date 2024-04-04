Malaga walks for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 15:19
Charity walk in Malaga
Photo: Facebook / Caminata Solidaria de Málaga
The 16th Charity Walk, organised by Malaga City Council, will be held on Sunday April 14 from 11am, with a route of around two kilometres starting and finishing at the Eduardo Ocón municipal auditorium on Paseo del Parque and passing through Malaga’s historic centre.
This year the proceeds will be donated to the ‘Tierra de Hombres‘ foundation, which is dedicated to helping families affected by natural disasters and armed conflicts.
Tickets to support this solidarity initiative cost just €2 and can be purchased in the sports section of El Corte Inglés (both in the Avenida de Andalucía and Bahía Málaga shops), Copyrap (Calle Buenaventura, 6) and in the Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda (formerly Tabacalera). On the day of the walk, tickets will also be available for purchase from 9am in the Eduardo Ocón Auditorium.
For the purchase of each ticket, a T-shirt will be given out, which can be collected on the day of the event before the start of the walk, as well as a return Metro ticket for use on the day of the walk. There is also the possibility of collaborating with the ‘Tierra de Hombres’ foundation by buying tickets, even if you are unable to attend the walk.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.