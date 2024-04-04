MicroBank Academy: Empowering entrepreneurs

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 9:55

A young entrepreneur working online. Credit: fizkes/shutterstock.com

If launching a new business sounds like a daunting challenge, MicroBank believes it has the solution.

In the bustling world of finance and technology, MicroBank, in partnership with Google, announced the inception of the ‘MicroBank Academy’.

This pioneering initiative, set to kick off in the heart of Caixabank’s social banking sector, aims to equip entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.

Without the requirement to be a MicroBank client, individuals will gain complimentary access to a suite of Google Activate courses, addressing a wide array of business management aspects.

Tailored training for every business stage

The ‘MicroBank Academy’ is designed to bolster digital skills alongside other critical areas such as crafting business plans, devising sales strategies, and enhancing communication and public relations.

Courses are thoughtfully categorised to support businesses at various stages of development, from starting up, expanding, or well-established.

Cristina Gonzalez, MicroBank’s General Director, spoke to La Informacion, ‘With this initiative, MicroBank advances its commitment to entrepreneurs, through an additional proposal of non-financial services, accessible and free of cost, that will allow them to have the tools to promote and consolidate their business projects.’

This move underscores MicroBank’s ongoing dedication to both financial inclusion and societal contributions, particularly towards groups facing vulnerabilities.

Response to entrepreneurial needs

In preparation for this ambitious project, MicroBank embarked on a comprehensive research venture, conducting over 500 interviews with individuals who had sought financial support to start their businesses.

This endeavour enabled a highly efficient segmentation of the courses, ensuring they meet the specific needs of entrepreneurs at different venture stages.

The Academy is not just about present offerings but is poised for future expansion in content, format, and expert involvement, promising a continually evolving resource for entrepreneurial success.