By Julian Phillips • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 20:45

The Mojacar Rhythmic Gymnastics team Credit : Mojacar Town Hall

The Mojacar Rhythmic Gymnastics team continues to excel in every competition they participate in.

Recently, they competed in Garrucha at the Vista Alegre pavilion, which was the first contest of the Almería Provincial Council’s Rhythmic Gymnastics Promotion Circuit.

Their performance was outstanding, with eight out of nine teams making it to the final, and three out of four individuals qualifying. The team brought home seven medals, including silver for the under-12 team and Pilar Aguado in the under-10 category, and three gold medals for the under-10 and cadet teams, as well as for Nina Hernández individually. They also secured two bronze medals.

Tough Competition

Their coach, María del Mar Montoya, described the competition as tough, as they faced the best teams from Almería in all categories. Despite the challenge, they are proud of their success and the hard work put in by both the coaches and the girls.

Their next challenge is the final on April 14th in Balanegra, Berja, where they hope to achieve more excellent results. Looking ahead, they aim to compete in the Andalucian Championship next year and participate again in the Costa de Almería Cup.

The Mojacar rhythmic gymnastics team, part of the Municipal Sports School, has made significant progress since its establishment three years ago. Starting with 20 girls, they now have over 70 students, ranging from three to 15 years old. The team has been preparing since October last year, following two open days to introduce interested participants to the activities and routines.

Their previous season ended with an impressive record of 24 medals, establishing their reputation in rhythmic gymnastics. With their dedication and talent, their potential for success is limitless.