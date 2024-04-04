Trending:

Murcia restaurant shames no-show diners

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 18:18

A restaurant in Cabezo de Torres, Murcia, is making waves on social media after calling out a customer who failed to cancel their reservation. ‘Las Cumbres’ took to their X (Twitter) account to vent their frustration, sharing screenshots of the exchange with the absent-minded diner.

The No-Show Debacle: Restaurant’s Perspective

‘Seriously, folks, if you can’t make it, just give us a heads up. It’s not that hard,’ the restaurant’s post exclaimed. The customer, who conveniently forgot to cancel, nonchalantly assumed the reservation was automatically cancelled.

Debate on Reservation Etiquette

But it wasn’t just about the inconvenience. The restaurant laid bare the aftermath: wasted food, missed opportunities to serve others, and lost revenue. They pleaded for a little understanding, highlighting how tough the hospitality industry can be not just for them but for all restaurants.

Social Media Backlash and Support

The incident sparked a lively debate online, with most of the comments siding with the restaurant and suggesting they start taking credit card details in case of no-shows. This whole saga serves as a reminder for diners everywhere to be mindful and courteous when making reservations.

