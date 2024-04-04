Murcia restaurant shames no-show diners

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Restaurant serves up a dose of reality
Image: Shutterstock/ Rawpixel.com
A restaurant in Cabezo de Torres, Murcia, is making waves on social media after calling out a customer who failed to cancel their reservation. ‘Las Cumbres’ took to their X (Twitter) account to vent their frustration, sharing screenshots of the exchange with the absent-minded diner.
‘Seriously, folks, if you can’t make it, just give us a heads up. It’s not that hard,’ the restaurant’s post exclaimed. The customer, who conveniently forgot to cancel, nonchalantly assumed the reservation was automatically cancelled.
But it wasn’t just about the inconvenience. The restaurant laid bare the aftermath: wasted food, missed opportunities to serve others, and lost revenue. They pleaded for a little understanding, highlighting how tough the hospitality industry can be not just for them but for all restaurants.
The incident sparked a lively debate online, with most of the comments siding with the restaurant and suggesting they start taking credit card details in case of no-shows. This whole saga serves as a reminder for diners everywhere to be mindful and courteous when making reservations.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
