New wastewater treatment plant in Urcal

By Julian Phillips • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 9:49

Starting the new treatment plant In Urcal Credit: Huercal-Overa Town Hall

Huercal – Overa took a step towards zero discharge with the initiation of work on the new Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Urcal.

Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, laid the foundation stone for the collectors and the WWTP, highlighting its importance in achieving the common goal of zero discharge.

The project, valued at €1.8 million and expected to take 15 months to complete, aims to benefit the 760 residents of Urcal. It forms part of a larger purification project in Huercal-Overa, benefiting over 25,000 residents in the urban centre and six neighbourhoods.

Environmental Benefits

Crespo emphasised the environmental benefits and job creation potential of the project, which aligns with the government’s investment in water management. The construction of the discharge group and the main treatment plant in Huercal-Overa is nearing completion, with testing expected to commence soon.

The government’s investment in water infrastructure in Almeria totals over €200 million, with projects underway in 85 percent of the province’s municipalities. Additionally, plans are in place to enhance water treatment plants in Vera, Mojacar, and Cuevas del Almanzora to increase the supply of regenerated water to the Levante region. Work on treatment plants in Oria, Tabernas, and Fiñana is also on the horizon.