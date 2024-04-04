New wastewater treatment plant in Urcal

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 9:49
Starting the new treatment plant In Urcal
Credit: Huercal-Overa Town Hall
Huercal – Overa took a step towards zero discharge with the initiation of work on the new Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) in Urcal.
Carmen Crespo, the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, laid the foundation stone for the collectors and the WWTP, highlighting its importance in achieving the common goal of zero discharge.
The project, valued at €1.8 million and expected to take 15 months to complete, aims to benefit the 760 residents of Urcal. It forms part of a larger purification project in Huercal-Overa, benefiting over 25,000 residents in the urban centre and six neighbourhoods.
Environmental Benefits
Crespo emphasised the environmental benefits and job creation potential of the project, which aligns with the government’s investment in water management. The construction of the discharge group and the main treatment plant in Huercal-Overa is nearing completion, with testing expected to commence soon.
The government’s investment in water infrastructure in Almeria totals over €200 million, with projects underway in 85 percent of the province’s municipalities. Additionally, plans are in place to enhance water treatment plants in Vera, Mojacar, and Cuevas del Almanzora to increase the supply of regenerated water to the Levante region. Work on treatment plants in Oria, Tabernas, and Fiñana is also on the horizon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Born in the UK, has lived in 9 countries, before finally coming to Spain in 2015. Currently living in Almeria and working out of the EWN office in Mojacar.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.