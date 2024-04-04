Rincón de la Victoria implements feline feeder cards

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 10:44

In Rincón de la Victoria, the City Council has introduced a new project: the distribution of feline feeder cards, marking a significant step in the protection and care of community cats. Recipients of these cards underwent comprehensive training on handling, feeding, and basic care of community cats. The first six cards have been distributed, initiating an ongoing process in the responsible management of feline populations.

Support from Councillors and Mayor

Councillor Lola Ramos expressed satisfaction with this achievement, stressing the importance of compliance with animal welfare regulations. Mayor Francisco Salado’s support has been crucial in implementing this initiative, highlighting the town’s commitment to animal welfare.

Success Attributed to Training Courses

The success of this initiative is attributed to various training courses organised by the Department of Health and Consumer Affairs, which aimed to educate volunteers on proper feline colony management and responsible care techniques.

Proactive Steps for Feline Colony Management

Feeding community cats is now regulated, requiring authorisation from the Town Council. Penalties for unauthorised feeding range from €75 to €500. With 37 registered feline colonies, Rincón de la Victoria is taking proactive steps to ensure the well-being of its community cats, aiming for a 90 per cent sterilisation rate in each colony.

