Ruta de la Tapa in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 13:06

The best tapas in Estepona Photo: Flickr CC / Salomé Chaussure

A new edition of ”Estepona Vive sus Calles’ (Estepona lives its streets) with the 13th ‘Ruta de la Tapa’ and the concerts of ‘Dreadsistance’ and ‘Las Migas’ come to estepona from Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14.

The event will feature the National Ham Cutters Competition ‘Trofeo Popi, Ciudad de Estepona’, musical performances and the show ‘La Magia de la Vida’ against childhood cancer.

Councillors, Paula Herrera, and Macarena Diánez, presented the details of the event that aims to celebrate cultural and leisure activities for everyone in different parts of the town for the enjoyment of both residents and tourists.

The Ruta de la Tapa will feature almost 30 establishments, both in the centre of Estepona and in Cancelada, all of which will offer a tapa and drink (beer, soft drink or water) for €3 or tapa and wine for €4. It will take place on Friday, from 8pm to 11pm; on Saturday, from 1pm to 4pm and from 8pm to 11pm; and on Sunday, from 1pm to 4pm.

Vote for the best tapa in town

Those who take this gastronomic tour can collect their passport at the Tourist Office in the Plaza de Las Flores, at the Mayor’s Office in Cancelada or at the participating bars and restaurants. In this way, they will be able to receive the five stamps needed to vote for the best tapa in town. A prize of €1,000 will be awarded to the ‘Best Tapa‘ and there will be a prize draw for numerous gifts among the citizens who participate with their vote. The prizes to be raffled include hotel nights, tickets to concerts, small electrical appliances and gastronomic experiences, among others.

As for musical performances, the Cordovan band ‘Dreadsistance’, which mixes rap with other genres, will take place on Friday at 10pm in the Botanical Park Orquidario; and the female flamenco group ‘Las Migas’, who come to Estepona with a Latin Grammy award for their latest work, ‘Libres’, which can be enjoyed on Saturday at 10pm in the Plaza del Ajedrez.

In addition, the event includes performances by Estepona dancer Beatriz Blázquez, ‘La Voz’ contestant Gonzalo Sarfatti, the musical group ‘Deep Time’, a show by Estepona actor Carlos Llovet, a performance by singer-songwriter Tony Cultura & Cía, in Cancelada, and the Musical ‘Mamá, quiero ser artista’ (Mum, I want to be an artist).

For the little ones, the ‘Family Day’ party will take place on Saturday from midday to 6pm in the Plaza Augusto Suárez de Figueroa and in the Plaza del Reloj with games and other activities. In addition, the Felipe VI Auditorium will host on Sunday at midday, the family show ‘Magic and Life’ against childhood cancer, as all proceeds from this show will go to the CUDECA Foundation and the Association of Children’s Oncology Volunteers of the Maternity Hospital of Malaga, AVOI.

Also on Sunday, from midday to 4pm, Calle Real will be the stage for the National Ham Cutters Competition. The finishing touch to ‘Estepona Vive sus Calles’ will also be on Sunday by the Municipal Music Band with a concert of pasodobles at 1pm in the Plaza del Reloj.

The complete programme of activities is available at the Town Hall, the Tourist Office and the Padre Manuel Cultural Centre.