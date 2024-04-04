Soft start for Ballermann in S’Arenal

By Annette Christmas •
Isi Glück, party queen.
Credit: Sven Mandel, creative commons
Easter is the traditional start to the season at the ‘Ballermann’ stretch of the S’Arenal beach resort at Balneario number six.
The pre-season soft opening attracts keen partygoers. Many establishments opened for the occasion, including the Mega Park and Bamboleo beer gardens, the Upper Bavaria and the long-established Rutschbahn (‘slide’) disco.
Big names were brought in to the Megapark to boost crowds: pop star Mickie Krause, Austrian DJ Lorenz Büffel, plus party queen, singer and model Isi Glück, among others. And the Bier König had an equally attractive lineup.
Easter came early this year, which slowed business somewhat at the S’Arenal beach resort. The pre-season started without any noticeable incidents, in part because of increased police presence.
Fares from Germany rose for last-minute bookings during the spring break, reflecting the pre-season popularity. One-way fares were going for €300, while rooms remained a modest 80 euros for a double room.
However, a little windy and grey weather over the holiday weekend did not spoil the party mood among those who had travelled for the event.
Miguel Ferrer, president of business association Playa de Palma, says the Easter week was different from that of other years.
One of the positive aspects was the increased police presence at the resort. For the first time ever, local police were reinforced in March, in time for the opening of the big attractions for nightlife in the area. This aims to prevent problems from arising both during the Easter break and in the high season.
Less positive aspects were the mediocre levels of hotel beds filled, due to the poor weather forecasts which were a deterrent to last-minute holidaymakers, plus a lack of affordable flights.
‘Ballermann’ is a composite of the Spanish word for ‘spa’ (Balneario’) and a colloquial German expression for a firearm. ‘Ballern’ has come to mean to party or make a noise.
