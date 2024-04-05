A night at the opera

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:31

Photo: Facebook / Eilana Lappalainen

There will be an opera evening on Saturday April 20, at La Trapiche Theatre in San Pedro. Two world class sopranos, Lise Houben and Eilana Lappelainen will sing Italian and German love arias by Puccini, Bellini, Wagner and Strauss, accompanied on piano by Anna Maria Cali.

Lisa Houben is a Dutch-American soprano who began her international career with Puccini’s Tosca. Her warm timbre and passion for drama brought her to prestigious stages worldwide, including the Opera of Tome, Palermo’s Teatro Massimo, La Fenice in Venice and Carnegie Hall.

Finnish-Canadian soprano Eilana Lappalainen has become one of the respected interpreters of Strauss’ Salome. Since her 1996 role debut in the acclaimed Felsenstein production, which performed for six consecutive years, she has performed the role in Seattle, New York, Nashville, Kentucky, Warsaw, Trieste, Mannheim, Tokyo among others. The Opera News review of the Seattle production states: “Lappalainen’s extraordinary physical lightness and agility, her diverse vocal palette and her grasp of the character’s complexity were deeply moving”.

Tickets for this wonderful evening are €30 and can only be pre-booked and paid for in advance. Seats are based on first come first served, doors open at 7pm. For reservations please email artedeculturamarbella@gmail.com, call Shane +34 722 55 19 87 or contact Valierie Houben bt email: vhouben2000@yahoo.com