Age Concern’s afternoon tea & bingo

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Celebrate Community & Connection Image: Shutterstock/ Jen Bray Photogaphy

AGE Concern Costa Calida is gearing up to host an exciting community event, the Age Concern Afternoon Tea & Bingo, on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Social Centre on Camposol C Sector.

About the Event: Age Concern Afternoon Tea & Bingo

Tickets for this event are available at just €5, offering attendees a spread of homemade delights including sausage rolls, sandwiches, cakes, and scones, along with tea and coffee. The event promises an enjoyable afternoon filled with fun and entertainment.

About Age Concern Costa Calida

Age Concern Costa Calida, a volunteer-driven organisation, provides invaluable support to individuals over 50. Through services such as advice and information, befriending, hospital and care home visiting, and medical equipment hire, the organisation aims to enhance the well-being of the community.

Funding and Commitment to the Community

Funded solely through fundraising activities and generous donations from local residents, Age Concern Costa Calida remains committed to its mission of offering essential services to the community free of charge.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here