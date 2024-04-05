Age Concern’s afternoon tea & bingo

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Celebrate Community & Connection
Image: Shutterstock/ Jen Bray Photogaphy
AGE Concern Costa Calida is gearing up to host an exciting community event, the Age Concern Afternoon Tea & Bingo, on Wednesday, April 10, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Social Centre on Camposol C Sector.
Tickets for this event are available at just €5, offering attendees a spread of homemade delights including sausage rolls, sandwiches, cakes, and scones, along with tea and coffee. The event promises an enjoyable afternoon filled with fun and entertainment.
Age Concern Costa Calida, a volunteer-driven organisation, provides invaluable support to individuals over 50. Through services such as advice and information, befriending, hospital and care home visiting, and medical equipment hire, the organisation aims to enhance the well-being of the community.
Funded solely through fundraising activities and generous donations from local residents, Age Concern Costa Calida remains committed to its mission of offering essential services to the community free of charge.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
