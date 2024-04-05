Age Concern’s Table Top Sale

By Catherine McGeer •
Table Top Sale: Find & Sell
ATTENTION all vendors and bargain hunters! An exciting opportunity awaits at the upcoming Table Top Sale where clutter turns into cash and treasures await discovery! Scheduled for Saturday, April 13 from 11 am to 2 pm, the event will take place at the Age Concern Social Centre in Camposol C Sector.
Vendors can secure their spot for just €10, and it includes tea and coffee, to showcase an array of items ranging from vintage finds to handmade crafts, toys, books, clothes, and more. It’s the perfect chance to declutter and earn some extra cash!
For shoppers, the sale promises a wide selection of goods at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re seeking unique gifts, second-hand bargains, or simply indulging in guilt-free shopping, this event caters to all.
Don’t miss out on this unforgettable shopping experience! Spread the word mark your calendars and secure your spot, call or WhatsApp 634 344 589 as spaces are limited.
