Albox trails program

By Julian Phillips • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 10:13

The first route on the Genoveses-Monsul Trail. Credit: Somos Albonjenses

The Albox 2024 Trails Program continued with its second route, the Agua Amarga-Las Negras trail, on Sunday, April 14.

It stared from Agua Amarga, and hikers trekked along the picturesque coastline, passing through stunning spots like Cala de Enmedio, Cala del Plomo, and Cala San Pedro before reaching Las Negras.

The trail, spanning approximately 13 kilometres had a moderate to high difficulty level, offering breath-taking views and a challenging yet rewarding hike. The route included a 500-meter elevation gain and took around 4 hours to complete.

The first route of this program took place on Sunday, February 25, on the Genoveses-Monsul Trail.

Following this trail, the program will take a break until July 20 when the next route, a Night Trail to Calar Alto, will commence.