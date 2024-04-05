Fund raising on the paseo

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 11:38

Walking for charity Photo: Wikimedia / DCarolina

On Sunday April 21 at midday you can take part in a gentle walk while fundraising for Age Concern’s Hardship Fund.

The walk starts from Kala Kalua Chiringuito on the paseo at San Pedro. The walk is to Puerto Banus and back, which will take around 1 hour, but you can do as much or as little as you feel like.

Well behaved dogs are welcome (on a lead) and afterwards there will be a lunch at 1.30pm. Book in advance and pay €10 donation on the day. Please confirm attendance in advance to: info@ageconcernmarbella.com

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro is keen to tackle the loneliness that many suffer in their later years in Spain without their families here to take care of them. The Hardship Fund was set up to help those who are struggling financially and this walk will help those in need as well as being an opportunity to meet other people living in the area.