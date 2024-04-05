By Kevin Fraser Park •
Audition for comedy show
Are you funny? Do you make people laugh? Can you tell a good joke and not put everyone to sleep? Perhaps you are good at impressions? Well in that case, you should join the new ITS Comedy Company.
They are auditioning for a group of funny folk who want to perform in the summer charity show on Sunday June 2 at ‘Lark In The Park‘ in Benahavis.
They will be performing the ITS “Tv Comedy Sketch Show” featuring all the favourite characters and sketches from the past and present UK TV.
Auditions will take place on Saturday April 13 from 12.30pm at Age Concern in San Pedro, Pasaje Armando No.2, 29670 San Pedro Alcántara.
Take with you a short monologue (maximum 2 minutes), a joke or sketch that best shows off your comedic timing to make everyone laugh in the aisles, and be prepared for anything silly on the day!
The performance will take place on Sunday June 2 so you must be available for rehearsals during May. ITS is purely a volunteer organisation who love to perform so there are no fees to be paid or expenses, just lots of laughs.
If you require any further information please contact director Fiona Poole on +34 711 055 153
