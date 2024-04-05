Londonbeat in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 9:58

Photo: Facebook / Londonbeat

Get ready for a night full of rhythm and energy with Londonbeat in concert in Marbella.

The iconic British group that blends R&B and dance, arrives in Marbella to make you groove to their unforgettable hits. From their debut in 1988 until today, they continue to light up the stage with their infectious music.

Londonbeat are a British dance-pop band who scored a number of pop and dance hits in the early 1990s. They currently consist of vocalists Jimmy Helms, Jimmy Chambers, and the band has released six studio albums and numerous compilations. In April the band will give several concerts in Spain for the first time including Marbella on Friday April 26.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy classics like ‘I’ve Been Thinking About You’, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1991. The song was released during the gulf war and fans with loved ones in war zones connected with the words and the feelings of their song. The song went to number one in the charts in 27 countries and more than 5 million copies were sold making Londonbeat global pop-superstars.

Join the party on April 26 at Villa Padierna Golf Resort, Marbella, for a unique musical experience. Get your tickets now at https://2together.live/Londonbeat-marbella/ and secure your spot at this unmissable event.