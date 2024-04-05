Man jumps from Portitxol bridge in Palma

By Annette Christmas • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 10:27

Depressed mann on footbridge. Credit: Shutterstock

Police are investigating the fall of a young man from the Portitxol pedestrian bridge in Palma on April 4.

At around 8:15 pm the emergency services were alerted that someone had fallen from the footbridge spanning the dual carriageway between Portitxol with the Levante Industrial Estate.

Units from the National Police, the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and the SAMU 061 ambulance service soon arrived at the scene.

The event caused long retentions on the motorway, as two of the three access lanes to Palma were blocked. The 26-year-old man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and hand before being taken by ambulance to Son Espases hospital.

The medics also attended a middle-aged witness who had rushed to help the young man but had fallen in a patch of scrubland in the industrial estate, breaking an ankle in the process. He was taken to Son Llàtzer hospital.



The police investigation continues. All evidence would seem to indicate that the young man did not fall but jumped off the bridge.

Samaritans in Spain

The Samaritans in Spain provide a listening service for English speakers and can be contacted freephone on 900 525 100. After 10 pm calls can be made via the low-cost UK line on 0044 330 094 5717, which operates a 24hr service.

According to the Spanish Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide, the average suicide rate in Spain is 7.76 suicides per 100,000 inhabitants, while the figure is slightly higher in the Balearic Islands, at 8.42, although still below the UK rate of 10.7 per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest number of suicides occurs between the ages of 40 and 49 and between the ages of 70 and 79 in women.