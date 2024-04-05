Moving more in the best way for you

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 11:58
Chair based exercises
Photo: Age Concern
We all know moving more is good for us. But knowing the level of activity that’s right for you, especially if you’ve just had a fall, an operation, or are living with a long-term health condition, can be difficult. Being more active isn’t about working up a sweat. It’s just about moving more each day in whatever way works for you.
Age Concern Fuengirola Mijas & Benalmadena organise chair-based Seated Vitality at St Andrews Church on Wednesdays from 2pm to 3pm with Ruth Massey, a qualified physiotherapist.
Seated Vitality is an excellent form of physical activity for anyone who has difficulties in exercising whilst standing. It can be adapted and enjoyed to suit the needs of your specific requirements. It will help you to improve your posture, mobility, flexibility, balance and build strength.
There is also a Pilates class at the same venue, again on Wednesdays from 3pm to 4pm with qualified instructor Karen Holmquist. Pilates is an excellent way to reduce your risk of falling. Its slow, measured movements, strengthening poses and focused breathing help you improve your balance, flexibility, stability and strength as well as giving you a sense of well-being and enhanced quality of life.
Regular physical activity in later life is important for so many reasons, not only will your health improve, but you’ll also meet new people. Join one of the exercise sessions, they are free of charge for All Age Concern Clients and Volunteers. Contact your local drop in club or call Michelle on +34 619 792 738 to reserve your place.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.