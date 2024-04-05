News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 10:22

Image: Shutterstock/Ground Picture

Visual Arts

THE Riogordo Town Hall presents a visual artist exhibit that will exhibit excerpts from the fictional natural arts collection in the Museo Etnografico de Riogordo from April 6 until May 31. For more information see the Town Hall social media pages.

Wine Tasting

ASOCIACION El Valle is hosting a wine-tasting event at 7 pm on Thursday, April 18 at the ACA Hub under Maroma Estate Agents. For more information email asociacionelvalle1@gmail.com.

Spanish Chat

A Spanish conversation group takes place every Wednesday at Bar Lorena in Competa from 10: 45 am and again at 12 pm.

Football Fun

CANILLAS and Archez Walking Football Team, a newly formed team, invite everyone interested to join their training session every Tuesday from 6 pm until 7.30 pm at the Canillas football pitch. Training sessions are led by an English Football Association referee and coach.

Curry Night

THE Todo Ayuda Project is hosting the ‘Curry for a Cause’ benefit evening at La Carpinteria Bar in Competa on Wednesday, April 24 at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available from Todo Express or online.

Padel Contest

PADEL Competa presents a Spring Padel Tournament from April 19 until April 21. Register for €15 per person by contacting 660 70 58 68/ 666 14 24 64. A welcome pack will include fruit, water, and one grip. Cash prizes, trophies, and much more are up for grabs.

