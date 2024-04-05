News in brief: Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 10:22
Visual Arts
THE Riogordo Town Hall presents a visual artist exhibit that will exhibit excerpts from the fictional natural arts collection in the Museo Etnografico de Riogordo from April 6 until May 31. For more information see the Town Hall social media pages.
ASOCIACION El Valle is hosting a wine-tasting event at 7 pm on Thursday, April 18 at the ACA Hub under Maroma Estate Agents. For more information email asociacionelvalle1@gmail.com.
A Spanish conversation group takes place every Wednesday at Bar Lorena in Competa from 10: 45 am and again at 12 pm.
CANILLAS and Archez Walking Football Team, a newly formed team, invite everyone interested to join their training session every Tuesday from 6 pm until 7.30 pm at the Canillas football pitch. Training sessions are led by an English Football Association referee and coach.
THE Todo Ayuda Project is hosting the ‘Curry for a Cause’ benefit evening at La Carpinteria Bar in Competa on Wednesday, April 24 at 7.30 pm. Tickets are available from Todo Express or online.
PADEL Competa presents a Spring Padel Tournament from April 19 until April 21. Register for €15 per person by contacting 660 70 58 68/ 666 14 24 64. A welcome pack will include fruit, water, and one grip. Cash prizes, trophies, and much more are up for grabs.
