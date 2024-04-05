News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 18:18
Astronomy night
ASTRONOMY Tours presents a stunning event at Finca Astronomy, a night of star gazing. Sit around a campfire toasting marshmallows and sleep under the stars in either a tent or a glamping pod. Take a closer look at our solar system with the telescope provided. For information about dates and prices email contact@astronomy.tours.
THE 28th International purebred horse show in the Region of Murcia will take place from April 25 to 28. The event will take place at the IFEPA Palacio de Ferias in Torre Pacheco. For more information about the schedule and prices see ifepa.es.
THE 30th-anniversary tour of Loreena McKennit titled The Mask and Mirror will pass through Murcia on July 6. This concert will take place at the Plaza de Toros in Murcia City. For more information see murciaon.com.
THE Restaurant Casa Lucrecia in San Pedro del Pinatar is hosting a murder mystery meal on April 12. For more information or to reserve your spot contact: 0034 919 01 85 13.
WORLD Rock Music, a homage to the best rock bands of all time, arrives in Murcia on May 11. The event begins at 12 pm and will take place at Auditorio Murcia Parque. For more information see moonwrecords.com
MazaFreak
THE Mazarron Town Hall presents the event MazaFreak which will take place on April 13 at the Nave Paloma on Avenida de las Moreras from 10.30 am until 7 pm. This event will have a variety of activities from video games, and board games to bouncy castles Japanese food, and much more.
