Salvatec Accessibility, your mobility solution

By Marina Lorente • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 15:35

One of Salvatec's many products Credit: Salvatec

Salvatec Accessibility specialises in an extensive range of stairlift systems meticulously engineered to overcome architectural obstacles, whether in residential environments or bustling public spaces like restaurants, hotels, banks, community centres, government structures, sports venues, swimming pools, and spas.

Wherever challenges in accessibility arise, the company provides exceptional stairlift solutions, guaranteeing top-notch quality, competitive pricing, and unmatched post-sales assistance.

As manufacturers and distributors of mobility solutions, Salvatec offers a diverse array of products catering to various needs, including mobility scooters, electric and manual wheelchairs, electric lifts for the infirm or disabled, walkers, rollators, and orthopaedic aids. Collaborating with leading brands like Drive Medical and Shop rider, among others, they ensure access to a broad selection of high-quality products.

Helping people

For those requiring rental services for mobility equipment such as wheelchairs, scooters, or other technical aids, Salvatec Accessibility provides prompt assistance from initial contact. Whether opting to collect equipment from the shop or requesting free delivery within designated areas, with delivery to Spain within 24-28 hours, they aim to swiftly address mobility needs.

While headquartered in Murcia, their services span across Spain, with a professional team boasting extensive commercial and technical expertise. Technical support is available across various provinces, including Murcia, Alicante, Almería, Málaga, Valencia or Ibiza.

Salvatec Accessibility provides access to knowledgeable professionals who conduct thorough assessments to offer tailored product recommendations. With a wide range of products readily available in stock, they ensure prompt responses to customer demands.

SPONSORED