Spring by Candlelight

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 12:58
Candlelight concerts
Photo: Candlelight by Feverup
Candlelight concerts will light up Malaga this Spring with musical experiences scheduled at unique venues with programmes ranging from classical music to tributes to some of the world’s greatest pop groups. But be quick as tickets are very limited.
On Saturday April 13, the stage that will be extinguished and lit only by candles will be that of the Museo Carmen Thyssen in Málaga. On this occasion, the string quartet Origen will perform some of the greatest soundtracks of recent decades, including the most iconic songs from films such as Up, Frozen, Pocahontas, Mulan, Mary Poppins, The Lion King, The Avengers, The Mandalorian and Pirates of the Caribbean, among others. Tickets for the 8.30 pm show are already sold out, and for the 10.15 pm show, tickets start at €32.50.
On Sunday April 21, in the Salón Real of the Gran Hotel Miramar, there will be a tribute to Hans Zimmer and his great repertoire of soundtracks that have marked great films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Dune, Top Gun, Batman and Inception, among others. It will be performed by the string quartet Résonance, at two times, 7pm and 9pm. Tickets start at €30.50.
Finally, a tribute to Queen by the string quartet Résonance is scheduled for Friday April 26, at 5.45pm and 7.45pm. It will take place in the Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina and will feature classics by the band such as Somebody To Love, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want To Break Free, We Are The Champions and Under Pressure. Tickets from €18.50.
All tickets are available from the website: feverup.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.