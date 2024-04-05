Spring by Candlelight

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 12:58

Candlelight concerts Photo: Candlelight by Feverup

Candlelight concerts will light up Malaga this Spring with musical experiences scheduled at unique venues with programmes ranging from classical music to tributes to some of the world’s greatest pop groups. But be quick as tickets are very limited.

On Saturday April 13, the stage that will be extinguished and lit only by candles will be that of the Museo Carmen Thyssen in Málaga. On this occasion, the string quartet Origen will perform some of the greatest soundtracks of recent decades, including the most iconic songs from films such as Up, Frozen, Pocahontas, Mulan, Mary Poppins, The Lion King, The Avengers, The Mandalorian and Pirates of the Caribbean, among others. Tickets for the 8.30 pm show are already sold out, and for the 10.15 pm show, tickets start at €32.50.

On Sunday April 21, in the Salón Real of the Gran Hotel Miramar, there will be a tribute to Hans Zimmer and his great repertoire of soundtracks that have marked great films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Gladiator, The Last Samurai, Dune, Top Gun, Batman and Inception, among others. It will be performed by the string quartet Résonance, at two times, 7pm and 9pm. Tickets start at €30.50.

Finally, a tribute to Queen by the string quartet Résonance is scheduled for Friday April 26, at 5.45pm and 7.45pm. It will take place in the Sala Unicaja de Conciertos María Cristina and will feature classics by the band such as Somebody To Love, Bohemian Rhapsody, I Want To Break Free, We Are The Champions and Under Pressure. Tickets from €18.50.

All tickets are available from the website: feverup.com