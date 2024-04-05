By Kevin Fraser Park •
Are you a fan of the Bee Gees or Shania Twain? On Saturday April 13, you can’t miss the show at the fantastic Admiral Arena in the San Roque Casino, an exciting concert in tribute to the legendary Gibb Brothers: Bee Gees and Shania Twain.
‘The Bee Gees Experience’ is the name of this tribute show featuring a revival of the classics of Bee Gees, the iconic British group that made history in the world of disco music.
For two hours, the artists will transport you to the legendary concerts of the Gibb Brothers between 1977 and 1980, during the golden age of disco music. Additionally, you will enjoy the unforgettable songs from the 1977 movie ‘Saturday Night Fever,’ starring John Travolta.
But that’s not all, the show also celebrates the great hits of the music star, Shania Twain. There is no doubt that it will be a unique night where you won’t be able to stop dancing and you’ll immerse yourself in an unforgettable era of music! Don’t miss it!
The advance ticket price is €20, on the door the price will be €25. Phone for reservations: +34 633 64 72 60. Opening time is 8.30 pm and the concert will start at 10.30 pm.
