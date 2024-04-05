Two Spanish companies seek beer solutions

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 21:16

A selection of Estrella Galicia. Credit: estrellagalicia/Facebook.com

Two Spanish companies have set the challenge of transforming beer by-products into nutritious and sustainable foodstuffs.

In a ground-breaking initiative, Hijos de Rivera, together with BlendHub have embarked on a mission to revolutionise the food industry by transforming beer bagasse (fibrous pulp left over after extracting juice from sugarcane) into wholesome and eco-friendly food items.

The venture aims to repurpose the residual fibres from beer brewing into innovative food products, offering a sustainable solution to food production.

From brewery to kitchen

The partnership, forged between the Galician beverage giant Hijos de Rivera (Estrella Galicia) and the Murcia-based food innovation hub BlendHub, was publicised with the aim of finding novel uses for bagasse.

This by-product of the beer brewing process, known for its high nutritional content, is currently produced in vast quantities across Europe, with over seven million tons generated annually.

Traditionally used as animal feed due to its rich protein content, this initiative seeks to elevate bagasse’s status by integrating it into the human diet through creative food solutions.

The nutritional potential of bagasse

Bagasse, the fibrous residue left after brewing beer, holds untapped potential due to its components like lipids, cellulose, and proteins.

Recognising this, both companies have put forth the ImpacTaste challenge, urging university students and graduates with a flair for food technology and innovation to devise business models and transform bagasse into recipes or products that humans can eat

This initiative not only underscores the commitment to sustainability but also highlights the collaborative effort in pushing the boundaries of food science.

Fostering innovation and growth

Entrants have until May 10 to submit their preliminary ideas via the ImpacTaste platform, with selected proposals receiving mentorship and resources from both Hijos de Rivera and BlendHub.

This support encompasses areas such as market research, branding, and production, equipping participants with the knowledge to bring their ideas to fruition.

By mid-September, the top five teams will present their projects, competing for financial rewards ranging from €1,000 to €3,000 euros and the opportunity for further development.

This collaborative effort not only seeks to repurpose a by-product of the beer industry but also to inspire a new generation of food innovators.

By turning bagasse into nutritious and sustainable food options, this challenge could pave the way for a more eco-friendly and resource-efficient food industry.