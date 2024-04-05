Wine, cheese, & saving lives

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 05 Apr 2024 • 13:13
Uncork a world of compassion.
Image: Shutterstock/ New Africa
SAVE a Life Rescue presents an exciting opportunity for wine enthusiasts and novices alike on Sunday, May 5, at Siddartha on the Rock, in Competa from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Dive into the world of wine tasting with Mark Richardson, a seasoned expert with over two decades of experience in the wine trade from Wine Tastings, Arenas.
The event promises to be an interactive and informative experience, coupled with fun activities. Limited tickets are available at €12.50 per person, offering a chance to sample six different wines, accompanied by tasting notes and a selection of cheeses. Attendees can also participate in a lively quiz and enjoy a special tasting to conclude the evening.
All proceeds from ticket sales support the noble cause of Save a Life Rescue. Secure your tickets now by contacting by email at info@savealiferescue.org, or WhatsApp at 0034 711 78 07 30. Join us for an unforgettable evening of wine tasting while contributing to a worthy cause.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
