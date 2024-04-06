Age Concern’s Spring Garden Party

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 11:11
Spring Garden Party
Image: Shutterstock/ Kzenon
ON May 11, Age Concern Costa Calida is set to dazzle locals and visitors with their much-anticipated Spring Garden Party. From 12 pm to 5 pm, the Social Centre at 2b Avenida de los Covachos in Camposol Sector C will transform into a vibrant hub of entertainment and community.
For just €10, attendees will indulge in a delightful array of festivities. The highlight of the event includes a sizzling BBQ alongside a fashion show, promising a perfect fusion of taste and style.
Guests can enjoy a buffet, accompanied by refreshing beverages such as tea, coffee, and soft drinks. The ambiance will be further enhanced with the beats of DJ Carl, ensuring a lively atmosphere throughout the day.
Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event can be purchased by contacting 623 118 062 or 634 344 589, or by emailing ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. Join us for an unforgettable celebration of community spirit and joy!
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
