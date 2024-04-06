Calvia’s commitment to cat colony care

By Annette Christmas •
Calvia town council launches funding initiative to manage and sterilise feral cat populations.
€29,500 has been earmarked to assist associations and non-profit entities which deal with feral cat colonies in Calvià. The additional €12,000 represents a 40 per cent increase on the previous budget and is in response to the growing demand and to adhere to animal protection laws.
The aid will cover expenses related to the trapping, sterilisation, and release of feral cats, along with any necessary veterinary care. It is destined for entities recognised by the Ministry of Agriculture.
Applications are open until April 24 and must be submitted online, with a detailed report of the proposed activities and a compliance statement.
There is a points system to select the most feasible projects which are to receive funding.
In response to feedback from Socialist Group of Calvia and the SOS Animal Foundation, among other stakeholders, Calvia town Council has also adjusted its animal protection service fees and extended exemptions for non-profit animal welfare organisations.
The Spanish law on animal welfare which came into effect towards the end of 2023 year makes town halls in Mallorca legally responsible for stray cats, of which there are very many.
Town halls are thus obliged to neuter, chip, vaccinate and care for all strays. This puts a burden on them, especially in smaller municipalities. The only town hall to have a vet on its staff is Palma.
