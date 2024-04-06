Carboneras desalination plant improvements

By Julian Phillips •
SACYR Agua, a part of Sacyr Group focused on water management, has begun operating the Carboneras desalination plant. The contract, valued at €29.7 million and lasting 48 months, includes operation, maintenance, and energy efficiency enhancements.
The project, funded by Next Generation funds, aims to reduce energy consumption and extend equipment life. The desalination plant, operational since 2005, can treat 120,000 cubic meters of water daily. It currently operates twelve production lines using Pelton turbines, but upgrades will reduce this to five lines with doubled production capacity.
In addition to the desalination plant, Sacyr is improving the Drinking Water Treatment Station (ETAP) of the Almanzora Caves System. This project aims to increase operating flow to 1,480 cubic meters per hour, enhancing water quality and the supply system.
