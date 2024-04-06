Charity market at Estepona Marina

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:17

Charity market at the marina Photo: Wikimedia CC

A charity market has been organised together with the Platform for the Promotion of Volunteering in Estepona which will take place on Saturday April 13 from 10am to 3pm on the esplanade of the marina, next to the control tower.

The associations and organisations that will be present are AECC Estepona, Red Cross, Entre Gatos, ASDIES, Manos Unidas, Pax Cultural, Asociación Canina de Estepona, ADFIA Respira, Niños Grandes con Autismo or Luisana, among others. At their stalls you will be able to buy various products and craft items.

This charitable initiative has a double objective: to help the associations present, through the purchase of articles and also, to publicise the work that each group carries out.

Manuel Raigón, managing director of the Estepona Marina has invited everyone who wants to participate in this market, in order to do their bit for a good cause. The Platform for the Promotion of Volunteering in Estepona is a non-profit organisation created in 2007 and is made up of a wide range of associations and groups that work in the field of volunteering.