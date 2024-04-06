Charity market at Estepona Marina

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 10:17
Charity market at the marina
Photo: Wikimedia CC
A charity market has been organised together with the Platform for the Promotion of Volunteering in Estepona which will take place on Saturday April 13 from 10am to 3pm on the esplanade of the marina, next to the control tower.
The associations and organisations that will be present are AECC Estepona, Red Cross, Entre Gatos, ASDIES, Manos Unidas, Pax Cultural, Asociación Canina de Estepona, ADFIA Respira, Niños Grandes con Autismo or Luisana, among others. At their stalls you will be able to buy various products and craft items.
This charitable initiative has a double objective: to help the associations present, through the purchase of articles and also, to publicise the work that each group carries out.
Manuel Raigón, managing director of the Estepona Marina has invited everyone who wants to participate in this market, in order to do their bit for a good cause. The Platform for the Promotion of Volunteering in Estepona is a non-profit organisation created in 2007 and is made up of a wide range of associations and groups that work in the field of volunteering.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.