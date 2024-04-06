Cueva del Tesoro’s 50th Anniversary celebration

By Catherine McGeer •
Celebrating 50 Years
IN celebration of the 50th anniversary of Cueva del Tesoro in Rincon de la Victoria, a remarkable event is set to entertain music aficionados. As part of the Lenten music cycle organized by the Provincial Council of Malaga, the sacred music concert by the Maestro Iribarren Musical Chapel orchestra is scheduled to grace the cave on Friday, April 19, at 8:30 PM.
Presented in sextet format under the baton of organist Antonio del Pino and featuring soprano Alba Chantar, David Guillén (baroque trumpet), Alfonso Guerrero, Caridad Martos (violins), and Mauricio Gómez Yamoto (cello), the ensemble will play compositions by Handel, Mozart, Vivaldi, Corelli, and Juan Francés de Iribarren himself.
Mayor Francisco Salado expressed enthusiasm, hailing it as a must-attend for classical music lovers. The event, supported by the Malaga Provincial Council, marks a unique collaboration honouring the cave’s anniversary. Admission is free but limited, with tickets available online. This cultural event promises an unforgettable experience, blending music and history in the stunning setting of Cueva del Tesoro.
