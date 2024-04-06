Farewell to Suso in the Circus of Horrors

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 17:30

The farewell performance of Suso Credit: Circo de los Horrores

From Thursday, April 4, until Sunday, the 14th, the Circo de los Horrores presents its new show, ‘Requiem. Sinfonía Final’, at El Recinto Ferial.

This marks the director Suso Silva’s final bow on stage, paying tribute to his years of dedication to the circus. Characters like Nosferatu, Lucifer, El Loco, and Suso Clown will bid farewell in this special performance, joined by other iconic figures from the saga.

The Circo de los Horrores, established in 2006, aims to reignite young audiences’ interest in the circus. With over 3,000,000 viewers across five countries, it has innovated the circus scene, offering fresh and original shows. Combining direct audience engagement, witty adult humour, and world-class circus acts, the Circo de los Horrores stands as one of the most celebrated circus experiences of recent times, appealing to audiences worldwide.

Tickets are available online at https://entradas.circodeloshorrores.com/