First Choice Almeria offering a high spec villa

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 9:10

First Choice Almeria high specification Villa in Mojacar

First Choice Almeria bring to the market a wonderful newly refurbished to a high specification Villa set in the hillside of Mojacar Playa.

Only a short walk to the sandy beaches of Mojacar & close to all amenities such as bars and restaurants, some of the finest in the area.

The villa boasts 3 large double bedrooms with the possibility to make a fourth bedroom. 3 beautiful, refurbished bathrooms, 2 of which are en suit, well designed, modern & exquisite furnishings.

A wonderful modern lit ceramic and glass staircase takes you to the top floor of the villa which boasts a spacious modern fully equipped open plan kitchen reformed by Cocinas Maxana S.L.

Bespoke Kitchen

The bespoke kitchen is of a high specification with integrated appliances, well designed including an Island with breakfast bar, Ideal for anyone who enjoys entertaining and cooking. A large laundry room again fully equipped with units giving plenty of storage, sits just off the kitchen making the area very practical.

Finishing off the top floor with a cloakroom and a large lounge/diner walking out onto a beautiful tranquil terrace with panoramic views of the Mediterranean ideal to spend relaxing evenings with a glass of vino watching the sunset over the beautiful glistening sea.

Swimming pool

This beautiful villa comes with a wonderful swimming pool and terraced area for those hot summer days to take in the rays to then cool off or to just entertain for family and friends.

The pool is also heated for those who like to take a dip all year round. Numerous patios and terraces surround the property, all with stunning vistas, a garage and car port complete this property.

This property is very versatile, it would make a lovely home for families or retirees who are looking for the idyllic, relaxed lifestyle of the Mediterranean. The property also makes a fantastic investment opportunity which has been rented out for holiday rentals for the height of the summer producing a high weekly return.

The property is being sold fully furnished to an executive style finish.

A MUST VIEW PROPERTY PRICED TO SELL!!, for more information contact MRS STEPHANIE DARVILLE at FIRSTCHOICE ALMERIA, Tel: 950615561 or info@firstchoicealmeria.com