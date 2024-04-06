For one night only – Queen of Magic

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 8:30
One night only
Photo: Facebook / Queen of Magic
A tribute to one of the greatest rock bands of all time is returning by popular demand to the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Friday April 19 for one night only.
The Acclaimed four-piece live Queen tribute band, Queen of Magic, perform the iconic British band’s songs completely live, including the real sounds of each song so that the audience feels like they are listening to Queen. They have a wide repertoire including all the group’s hits played in a very faithful way, emulating the concert and the sounds that made Queen famous.
Their set includes songs played exactly as on the original albums and other songs recreating the sound and magic of the legendary 1986 Wembley show.
The band consists of: vocalist Denyse Sanchez, Jose Maria Gago on bass guitar, David Bermudez on lead guitar and Kini Santos on drums.
The show starts at 7.30pm and you can get your tickets in advance from the Salón Varietés website or from the box office Ticket price is €20.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
