Kinita, the pearl of the Mar Menor.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 16:10

The glorious terrace / Credit: Kinita Restaurant

Overlooking the sea and in a unique enclave is a small paradise called Kinita Restaurant.

Kinita is a restaurant with a beach club area located in a privileged environment. Its location on the shores of the beloved Mar Menor in a protected natural environment gives the sensation of being in a secret paradise.

Kinita’s gastronomic proposal is based on combining traditional Mediterranean cuisine, based on the quality of the product, with culinary innovation. Their way of creating is through quality, selecting only the best products, because by fusing them, they create a completely new experience in the mouth.

An exquisite experience

After tasting the different dishes, you can taste the intensity of the flavours, together with the breeze, the smell of the sea and the incredible views, makes you have a unique experience. Their aim is to give you an unparalleled experience. That’s why Kinita’s slogan is Feel Kinita.

The menu features a wide variety of rice dishes, each one better than the next, top-quality meats, sensational vegan options and to finish you always have to choose (although it is complicated) between one of its exquisite home-made delicious desserts to round off the gastronomic experience. Also they have an extensive wine list for wine lovers.They have several menus, among which you will find: A very extensive breakfast menu with toast, yoghurts with different seasonal fruits, brioche bread, specialty coffees and world teas. And of course they have lunch and dinner menus, among their testing menus, group and even an executive menu to enjoy during weekdays.

Kinita has different spaces depending on the season and the client’s preferences. An incredible outdoor terrace with unbeatable views of the Mar Menor. For more comfort, you can stay indoors enjoying the same views. They also have an upper terrace that is open on weekends and holidays, a place with a lot of charm that is ideal for small events. Kinita has reserved areas for more intimate lunches or dinners, for capacity between 11 and 20 people.

In summer Kinita transforms itself and has even more terraces, distinguishing between a chill out terrace where a DJ’s plays while you can enjoy a tasty cocktail and a snack.

Unforgettable experience

Kinita was created with the idea that it would be completely linked to the Mar Menor and to offer the opportunity to enjoy food in a different way. Their mission is to make its customers forget their problems and enjoy the present moment, creating special and unforgettable memories with their loved ones by continually exceeding their expectations through the excellence of their food, attentive service and unique environment.

You will feel the contradiction of wanting to tell everyone to be envious of your experiences, but you don’t want to because it will become your secret corner where you can disconnect and enjoy life.

Kinita Restaurant is located on the shores of the Mar Menor, in a hidden enclave between Los Alcázares and San Javier.

The address is: Camino al Camping Mar Menor, 30720 Los Alcazares, Murcia

