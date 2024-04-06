Last chance to join talent show

By Annette Christmas •
The youth organisation Joventut Calvià is offering a unique opportunity to talented musicians: the ‘Gala Talent Jove’ musical talent show.
For the first time, the Youth Service of Calvià Town Hall is organising the ‘Young Talent Gala’ to showcase the musical and artistic talents of young people in the Balearic Islands. Prizes will be awarded to a soloist and/or young revelation group, with a special prize to a soloist and/or group from Calvià.
The general objective is to support young musicians and performers, disseminate their work, and to reward the creative spirit of participants and grow their audiences.
Members of a musical group and/or soloists are invited to take part in the festival, performing unreleased songs or versions which have not been registered with rights management entities, except for those that are freely licensed or in the public domain.
The deadline for submitting the documentation and video of the performance is April 10, 2024.
The gala will take place on Saturday 4 May from 3 pm to 8 pm, in the Sala Palmanova of the IFOC building (Instituto de Formación y Ocupación de Calvià) at 21, Calle Diego Salvà Lezaun.
The rules and registration can be found here.
For more information, contact the organisers from Monday to Saturday until 9pm, by landline on: 971683000; or by mobile/Whatsapp on: 679395529
