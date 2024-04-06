Mama’s Charity passes the torch

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 22:27

Building on Compassion Image: Andrea’s animal rescue and the Henrietta Foundation

IN a bittersweet transition, Mama’s Charity bids farewell after 14 years of noble service in Puerto de Mazarron. Richard, Jean, and their dedicated volunteers leave behind a legacy of compassion, having funded numerous operations, facilitated spaying procedures, and provided vital sustenance for animals in need. Their absence will be deeply felt in the community.

New Beginnings: Andrea’s Animal Rescue Takes Charge

However, the shop is set for a fresh start as Andrea’s Animal Rescue and the Henrietta Foundation step forward to inherit Mama’s Charity’s mantle. With the spacious shop becoming their new hub, they eagerly anticipate filling it with the generosity of donors. Scheduled to open in April if all goes according to plan, their commitment to animal welfare remains unwavering.

Adapting to Change in Animal Welfare

With 112 donkeys under their care, the additional space is a necessity. Volunteers and support are welcomed with open arms as they prepare to continue their vital mission. To lend a hand or offer support, reach out via Facebook. The legacy of compassion lives on. This store will be their third store as they also have two other shops in Mazarron town and Roldan.

For more Costa Calida news click here