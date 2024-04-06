Mojacar Raid win Maroc Challenge

By Julian Phillips •
Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 9:34
Miguel Abellan and Lucas Hussing victorious in the Maroc Challenge 2024
Credit: Mojacar Town Hall
Mojacar residents Miguel Abellan and Lucas Hussing emerged victorious in the Maroc Challenge 2024, Adventure TT3 category, held from March 22 to 30 in Morocco.
Their team, “Mojacar Raid,” clinched the championship at Lake Yasmina amidst the scenic Erg Chebbi, flawlessly completing all tests without penalties. The event featured 170 teams navigating challenging routes, some never before used, amidst adverse weather conditions like sandstorms and limited visibility.
The itinerary was especially demanding and technical, crossing some completely new areas.
The tough conditions were very demanding, leaving the participants often exhausted, but the adventure with all the essence of the Maroc Challenge, squeezed out the best from everyone and promoted an extraordinary atmosphere.
For Abellan and Hussing, it was their debut official race, though their passion and preparation were evident. Despite limited equipment, adhering to international regulations, their Toyota Land Cruiser 100 carried them through with enthusiasm.
The Maroc Challenge, akin to Dakar-style trials, provided Abellan with a memorable experience, admitting he was initially overwhelmed by their victory. Future plans include defending their title in the winter edition and tackling new challenges like the “1000 Dunes” raid on motorbikes.
Their triumph has brought glory to Mojacar, and with sponsors and continued dedication, Abellan and Hussing aim to conquer more rallies in the future.
