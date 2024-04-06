National Police dedicated to safeguarding history

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 8:32

The National Police - Saving history. Credit: Policia Nacional

A dedicated department of National Police Unit in Almería, has been busy safeguarding historical treasures throughout 2023 and their efforts have led to the recovery of 261 pieces of historical significance.

Notable achievements include the discovery of previously unknown archaeological sites dating back to the Copper and Bronze Ages in Fondon. They also unearthed two Roman villas in Benecid and Las Negras, along with ancient megalithic tombs in Tabernas and Laujar de Andarax. These findings earned praise from local authorities and the regional tourism and culture department.

Roman artefacts seized.

The unit seized 63 valuable archaeological artefacts, including Roman amphorae and items of Ibero-American origin, from illegal sellers. They also confiscated Roman-era artefacts, such as an oil mill counterweight, from an individual who did not have the correct documentation in El Ejido.

Aside from heritage preservation, the Unit’s responsibilities encompass a range of areas, including environmental protection, child welfare, and public security. They handled over a thousand complaints related to environmental risks, investigated forest fires, and intervened in cases involving protected animal species.

Despite facing staffing challenges, the Unit’s dedication has been recognised with prestigious awards for their social impact and commitment to public service in Andalusia. However, there have been appeals to the central government for additional resources to address staffing shortages.