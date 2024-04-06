One of the biggest crystal caves in the world

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 11:48

The impressive Geode de Pulpi. Credit: Geode de Pulpi

The Pulpi Geode, is one of the biggest crystal caves ever discovered and is the largest geode that people can actually go inside.

This geological wonder is found in Mina Rica, a deserted silver mine close to Pulpi on the north coast of Almeria. It was found in 1999 by members of the Mineralogist Group of Madrid, and was opened to the public in August 2019 and thanks to subsequent work, this incredible gypsum crystal geode became an international tourist attraction.

A geode is a void formed by a bubble of air inside volcanic, metamorphic, or sedimentary rock. It’s filled with crystals made from mineral deposits. This Giant Geode is 8 metres long and 2 metres high, covered in massive see-through gypsum crystals that can be up to 2 metres long. Its transparency, size, and condition make it one of a kind.

Step inside a giant crystal

Stepping inside the geode is like entering a landscape that seems extra-terrestrial with its crystal clad walls, emitting different lights, and captivating colours and textures.

The Mina Rica has other interesting geological features besides the Giant Geode of Pulpi and the mineralogy including other geodes of varying sizes can be seen in the mine, such as the Geoda Partida and the Geoda de Gollas de Golondrina.

To arrange your guided tour, you can reserve your tickets on the website www.geodapulpi.es and has prices from €10 for ages 8 to 16 to €22 for adults.

Be aware under 8 years old are not permitted and the taking of photos is strictly prohibited. Although your guide will be able to take your photo.

Tel: +34 950 96 27 27 email: informacion@geodapulpi.es

Geoda de Pulpí y Mina Rica, Pilar de Jaravia, s/n, Pulpí (Almería)