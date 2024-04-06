Springs events in Vera 2024

By Julian Phillips • Published: 06 Apr 2024 • 17:08

Spring events for Vera revealed. Credit: Vera Town Council

The Vera Town Council has unveiled a diverse line-up of events for Spring 2024 catering to all with music, dance, theatre, and comedy.

Kicking off with young dancers from Andalusia and Murcia showcasing their talents in the country’s largest national dance competition, organised by the National Dance Company of Spain.

For lovers of instrumental music, there will be performances by the Vera Town Orchestra, soloists from the prestigious La Scala theatre in Milan, conducted by the renowned Manuel Tevar, performing works by Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky. Meanwhile, students from local music schools will demonstrate their musical prowess in the I Concert Series held in Vera.

Vocal enthusiasts can look forward to performances by the Abborn Band, paying homage to the iconic ABBA, and the B-Vocal group with their show “Vocalocuras”. Theatre buffs will enjoy productions by the acclaimed Yllana company with their work “Greenpiss”, and Pedro Segura presenting “Pernod”.

Also welcoming social media sensation Jorge Cremades in May with his show “Unemployed of the Month”, followed by Guelmi and Christian García in April with “Two Very Dumb Comedians”. The “III Night of Monologues and Magic”, featuring Moros y Cristianos. And in June, television comedian Luis Piedrahita will take the stage with “Apocalíptically Correct”.